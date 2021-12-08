Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.07-2.27 EPS.

NYSE:EW traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $118.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,462. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.84.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,101 shares of company stock worth $16,211,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

