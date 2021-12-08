EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 777 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $541.58. 21,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $496.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.84.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

