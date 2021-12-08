EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $1.76 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $5,507,385 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME stock remained flat at $$231.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,395. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $231.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.