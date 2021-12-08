EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $8.41 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup makes up 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,526,000 after acquiring an additional 158,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after acquiring an additional 170,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,823 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,791,000 after acquiring an additional 208,601 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,749. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.01. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

