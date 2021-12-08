EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,771. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.95.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

