EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Align Technology by 7,359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $666.14. 2,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,792. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.45 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $651.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

