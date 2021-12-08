EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.73

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.73 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.99). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.99), with a volume of 79,138 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £355.60 million and a PE ratio of 21.71.

In other news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 637,500 shares of EKF Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.11), for a total transaction of £535,500 ($710,118.02). Also, insider Julian Baines sold 250,000 shares of EKF Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £202,500 ($268,532.02).

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

