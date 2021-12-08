Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.11.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.55. 100,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $146.91 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.71. The firm has a market cap of $231.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 55.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

