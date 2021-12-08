Elixinol Wellness Limited (ASX:EXL) Insider Sells A$981,000.00 in Stock

Elixinol Wellness Limited (ASX:EXL) insider Paul Benhaim sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08), for a total transaction of A$981,000.00 ($690,845.07).

The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Elixinol Wellness Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based nutraceutical, dietary supplements, and skincare products in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It distributes hemp-derived cannabidiol products under the Elixinol brand. The company was formerly known as Elixinol Global Limited and changed its name to Elixinol Wellness Limited in May 2021.

