Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $132.70 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.98.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.