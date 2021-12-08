Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives $78.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,396. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

