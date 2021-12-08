Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Emgold Mining Co. (CVE:EMR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 93000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

About Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR)

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold and base metals exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company's flagship property is the Golden Arrow consisting of 17 patented claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah, Nevada, the United States.

