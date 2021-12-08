Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.580-$0.603 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.50 million-$208.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.410 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.33.

DAVA stock traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,787. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 108.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. Endava has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.45.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Endava stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

