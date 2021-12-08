Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

ENLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ENLAY opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. Enel has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

