EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (CVE:EHT) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 23,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 129,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.81.

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems in Canada. The company provides modular building/home systems with integrated hybrid alternative energy systems. It offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels, ultra-light solar panels, controlled environment growing pods, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

