Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enfusion in a report issued on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Enfusion’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $19.98 on Monday. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Luo purchased 1,261,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

