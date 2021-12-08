Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €17.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €17.20 ($19.33) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on Engie in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.66) target price on Engie in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on Engie in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on Engie in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) price target on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.02 ($18.00).

ENGI traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching €13.19 ($14.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,695,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €12.36 and its 200 day moving average is €12.08. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.03).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

