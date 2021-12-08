Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Shares Down 11.9%

Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY)’s share price dropped 11.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 2,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 294,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

ENJY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enjoy Technology Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.