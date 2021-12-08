EOS (EOS) Price Hits $3.51 on Major Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.42 billion and $2.34 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $3.51 or 0.00007061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,041,349,713 coins and its circulating supply is 973,349,302 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.