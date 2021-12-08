Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

EQX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Shares of EQX opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 757,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

