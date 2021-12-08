Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 161,255 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,074,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,389,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.