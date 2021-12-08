Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.35 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

NYSE:COO opened at $406.17 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $337.40 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.24. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

