Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Empire’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Empire in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$23.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.55 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

