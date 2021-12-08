Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $12.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.13 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.61.

Shares of ESS opened at $344.95 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $226.79 and a 12-month high of $357.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,377 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

