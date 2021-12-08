Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

