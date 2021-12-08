Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.86. The stock had a trading volume of 648,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average is $81.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,846,000 after buying an additional 3,513,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after buying an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after buying an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,630,000 after purchasing an additional 641,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $26,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

