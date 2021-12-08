Erik C. Blachford Sells 50,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.21. 6,271,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.30. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

