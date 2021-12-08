Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after purchasing an additional 298,670 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 196,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of WTRG opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

