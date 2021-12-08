Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $341.61.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS stock opened at $344.95 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $226.79 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.88 and a 200-day moving average of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,377 shares of company stock worth $25,774,457. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 203,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 58.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,920,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.