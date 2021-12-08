Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.08 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.50.

EVBG traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.35. 16,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,483. Everbridge has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,453,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

