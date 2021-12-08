Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,250 Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Park Aerospace as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 392,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 54,952 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKE opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.80 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

