Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $230,000 in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after buying an additional 681,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 631.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 247,109 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,690,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,762,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

