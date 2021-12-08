Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.79. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRLB. Benchmark lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.