Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,637,000 after buying an additional 34,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,464,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,336,000 after buying an additional 348,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

JJSF stock opened at $143.02 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $181.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.59.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 87.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

