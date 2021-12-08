Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Bluescape Energy Partners LLC

Bluescape Energy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,368,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,089 shares during the period. Evergy accounts for 22.6% of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $147,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $67.13. 323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,179. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 19,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 213,935 shares of company stock worth $13,684,279 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

