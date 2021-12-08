Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EIF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.24. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.9200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.41%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

