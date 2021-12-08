Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after purchasing an additional 512,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,885,000 after purchasing an additional 252,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,308,000 after purchasing an additional 239,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

NYSE:MSI opened at $254.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.16 and a 12 month high of $262.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

