Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $265,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 173.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE WST opened at $429.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $423.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

