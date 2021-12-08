Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.43. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

