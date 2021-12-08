Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,684 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUCKU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Goal Acquisitions by 23.6% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 524,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goal Acquisitions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 747,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Goal Acquisitions by 57.3% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:PUCKU opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.86.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

