Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 427 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

NYSE:MRK opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average of $77.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

