Exeedme (XED) Price Hits $0.68

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $43.60 million and $2.52 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00059110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,401.13 or 0.08720004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00062383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00082067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,900.47 or 1.00849554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

