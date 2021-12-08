Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $88.71 and a one year high of $132.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

