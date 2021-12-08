Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $13,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.38.

NYSE EXR opened at $208.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.56 and a 1-year high of $211.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

