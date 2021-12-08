F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,913 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in F.N.B. were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.