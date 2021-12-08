Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of FB traded up $7.94 on Wednesday, hitting $330.75. 481,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,890,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

