Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.80. 331,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,890,727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.30. The company has a market cap of $920.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.