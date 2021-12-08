Family Firm Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 90,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,495,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,119,000 after purchasing an additional 201,694 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 109,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.36. 178,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,714,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $152.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.