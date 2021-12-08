Family Firm Inc. Has $10.36 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,771. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.95.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.