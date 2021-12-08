Family Firm Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 375.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 288,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,347,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $109.96. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,576. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $114.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

